INEC Returning Officer Rejects Manual Result For Adamawa LG, Accepts IReV’s

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer for Adamawa Prof Muhammed Mele of the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, has rejected the manual result sheet from the Fufore Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

While the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 26,329 and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 21,721 in the result sheet, the INEC’s Result Viewing Portal (IReV) showed that the APC got 24,777 votes, and the PDP 20, 777.

But the collation officials rejected the results as declared by the local government returning officer and accepted that of the IReV as authentic one. They say the results as declared by the Fufore LGA returning officer did not tally with that on the IREV portal.

They are now collating the final results for the announcement of the winner. With this result, the APC candidate Aisha Binani has eight LGAs while Gov Umaru Fintiri has won 13 LGAs from the twenty-one in the state.

The APC agents complained about the results and were advised to follow the appropriate channel for their grievances.