Zulum Reelected Borno Governor

Governor Babagana Zulum has been reelected governor of Borno State.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state having polled 545,542.

Zulum defeated his closest contender, Mohammed Jajari of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 82,147.

The result was announced by INEC Returning Officer, Jude Rabo on Monday afternoon.

So far, the results of 20 governorship polls have been announced. The APC takes the lead with 14 states, the PDP with five states and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) with one state. The election in Kebbi was declared inconclusive by the electoral body while the collation of the results of governorship polls in Abia and Enugu was suspended.

Officially, nine of the 11 governors who sought reelection in the March 18 polls held across Nigeria in West Africa have been declared winners by INEC to return to office for another four-year term each.

They include Zulum as well as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

Of the 28 states, 11 serving governors sought reelection while 17 outgoing governors are in the final weeks of their constitutional two-term limits of eight years, having been sworn in on May 29, 2015.