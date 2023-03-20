Katsina Governor-Elect Promises To Create Right Environment To Overcome All Challenges

The Katsina State Governor-elect, Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured the Katsina people about his government’s readiness to create the right environment that will overcome all the challenges bedeviling the state.

He also promised to form a vibrant, diverse and inclusive team based on merit to ensuring his government’s strategic policies are aligned with the current realities and implemented transparently and effectively.

Radda was speaking on Sunday shortly after he was declared winner of the Katsina State Governorship Election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He further assured the Katsina people that he would rebuild the economy, educate the children, assist the vulnerable, and provide high levels of public service among others.

Elections: PDP Leads In 17 LGAs Announced, As INEC Postpones Collation In Rivers

“The security of our state will be of paramount importance to me, and we will proactively go after all banditry and criminal elements in our state.

“To be very clear, my government will take every possible measure to make every part of Our state safe.

“Visionary leadership entails very concise, attainable goals, and I believe I can lead a government that can deliver for the people of Katsina State.

“Our youths are our future, and they will become teachers, doctors, engineers, technicians, entrepreneurs, and leaders someday. My commitment to the youth of Katsina State will be unwavering throughout my administration.

“The youth will be the backbone of our economic growth, and we will support you with all the resources available to the government to actualize your dreams.

“We asked Allah to grant us victory if we are the best people to govern Katsina state, and as winners of the 2023 gubernatorial election, we believe it is now time to give nothing less than our best as a government.

“As your governor, I will be humble in my dispensation, diligent in my execution, and sincere in my actions.

“I extend my deepest gratitude to everyone who voted for me and my party the APC in the elections. I also thank everyone who participated in our democratic process.

“To my governor Aminu Bello Masari I say thank you and hope to build on what you have achieved.

“My vision for the people of Katsina is to build a better future for everyone, and I understand now more than ever that a better future is possible for all. I have toured every part of our dear state and seen first-hand the challenges our communities face.

“I want to conclude by seeking Allah’s help in our governance. I also seek the help of every one of you as we embark on our future building project. I am driven by sincerity of purpose and complete dedication to accomplishing our objectives to make Katsina better,” he stated.