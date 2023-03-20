Katsina PDP Rejects Gov Election Result, Threatens To Head To Court

The Peoples Democratic Party’s Campaign Council in Katsina State has rejected the result of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

This is coming less than 24 hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda as governor-elect at the end of the results collation on Monday.

The opposition party alleged that the ruling government had directed all the local government council chairmen to ensure that they vote APC from top to bottom by all means.

The Director General of Atiku/Lado Campaign Council, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, in a press conference on Monday believed that the election was characterized by so many irregularities such as inducement and harassment of eligible voters among other malpractices.

Inuwa while threatening to go to court to challenge the election process and the result, explained that the votes claimed to have been cast is by far higher than that of the presidential and national assembly elections despite the low turnout of voters witnessed in the state.

“We are not concerned about losing the election but of the efforts of the ruling All Progressives Congress to scuttle the democracy. We will go to court for the benefit of the Katsina people.

“Where both the APC and the PDP got less than one million votes in the past elections, PDP had the highest. But now despite the low turnout which many people believe less than 50 percent of those who turned out in the past election couldn’t turn out this time around but the allocation of the votes turned out to be APC doubled its previous votes,” he explained.