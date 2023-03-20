Kwankwaso Raises Alarm Over Alleged Attempts To Declare Kano Gov Poll Inconclusive

The former Kano governor is calling for fairness as his party leads, based on the 44 LGA results announced.

By Oluwatobi Aworinde
Updated March 20, 2023
NNPP presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso Visits Governor Chukwuma Soludo in Anambra State January 5th, 2023

 

The presidential candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has expressed his disapproval of alleged attempts to declare the governorship election in Kanos State inconclusive.

Speaking to journalists in the early hours of Monday morning, he called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to “do the right thing” as his party is in the lead at the INEC collation centre.

The former Kano State governor called for fairness as he would not want any form of chaos, following an announcement of results in the state.

