LP, PDP Kick As APC Wins 26 Of 27 House Of Assembly Seats In Imo

The Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State have rejected the results of the house of assembly elections in the state.

After Saturday’s election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) won 26 seats out of the 27 seats in the Imo State House of Assembly.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Imo State, the only result from Ahiazu Mbaise is yet to be declared as the election in the area was declared inconclusive.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party and the peoples Democratic Party in the state have both described the election as a sham.

They alleged that INEC and security operatives in the state colluded with the ruling APC to manipulate the results of the election in favour of the party.

On the other hand, the APC in the state has congratulated all the members-elect describing the outcome of the election as the true wishes of the Imo people and the result of the commitment and developmental contributions of the ruling party led by Governor Hope Uzodimma to the welfare and well-being of Imo citizens.

The APC described allegations by the Labour Party and the PDP as untrue, saying they are bad losers whose claims of winning the election are a figment of their imagination.