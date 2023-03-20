PHOTOS: Residents Defy Curfew, Storm Kano Streets To Celebrate NNPP Victory

The mood in Kano State on Monday morning was one of celebration as residents took to the streets to celebrate of the election of the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Abba Kabir.

This was despite a dawn-to-dusk curfew imposed by the Kano State Government to prevent a breakdown of law and order amid mounting tensions during the collation of results.

Kabir scored 1,019,602 votes to defeat his closest contender, Nasir Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 890,705 votes.

“That Yusuf Kabir of NNPP having satisfied the requirement of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” the Returning Officer, Prof Ahmad Ibrahim declared.

The photos below capture the mood in Kano State: