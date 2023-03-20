Rashford Ruled Out Of England Euro Qualifiers

His absence is the most serious blow given his scintillating form since the World Cup.

By Nebianet Usaini
Updated March 20, 2023
In this file photo, England’s forward Marcus Rashford carries a note during the UEFA EURO 2020 final football match between Italy and England at the Wembley Stadium in London on July 11, 2021. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / POOL / AFP)

 

 

England will be without Marcus Rashford for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine after the in-form Manchester United forward picked up a knock in Sunday’s FA Cup victory over Fulham.

Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount have also pulled out of Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Tottenham goalkeeper Fraser Forster is the only replacement called up by Southgate, who named a 25-man squad last week.

The 25-year-old has scored a career-high 27 goals for United this season, 19 of which have come since returning from international duty in Qatar, where he netted three times in five appearances.

 

Denmark’s Simon Kjaer (C) Rasmus Hoejlund (R) and Pierre-Emile Hoejbjerg (L) take part in a training session in Helsingoer, Denmark, on March 20, 2023, prior the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 football tournament qualifying matches. – Denmark will play home against Finland and away against Kazakhstan in their first two qualification matches for the Euro 2024. (Photo by Liselotte Sabroe / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT / DENMARK OUT

 

