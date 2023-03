Taraba Gov Race: PDP Leads In 9 of 10 LGAs, Collation Suspended Temporarily

Peoples Democratic Party currently leads in the Taraba State governorship race, having won 9 out of the 10 Local Governments whose results have been announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

With results for 10 LGAs already announced, there are now only six more states left to be disclosed. However, collation has been suspended at the moment, to resume by 11:30AM on Monday.

Below are the results obtained so far for the Taraba State Governorship race.