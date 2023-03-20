‘True Lagos Spirit Is Welcoming,’ Sanwo-Olu Says After Election Victory

Shortly after his re-election for a second term, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commended the people of the state for giving him another mandate.

On Monday, Sanwo-Olu polled 762,134 votes to win the election for a second term of four years. He defeated the Labour Party governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Olajide Adediran of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who raked in 312,329 votes and 62,449 votes respectively.

Shortly after being declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Officer, the governor gave an acceptance speech, calling for unity in the state despite the divisive politics in the build-up to the governorship poll in Lagos.

Thank you Lagosians! Advertisement I am deeply humbled and grateful for the overwhelming support and trust of the good people of Lagos State. I am honored to be re-elected as your Governor and pledge to continue to work tirelessly to deliver a better Lagos for all. Thank you for believing… https://t.co/ElfdPWZFze pic.twitter.com/g049GQJbp2 — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) March 20, 2023

A few days to the Lagos governorship election, the polity was tense with some divisive statements made on and off social media. There were also cases of violence in some parts of the state as some voters were attacked on Saturday.

But the governor said the “true Lagos spirit” is a welcoming and liberal one rather than what was demonstrated in recent weeks.

He argued that elections should be based on competence and experience rather than ethnicity or religion.

“During the course of the campaign, we sadly saw a lot of divisive rhetoric used. Elections should be about capacity, competence, and experience, not ethnicity or religion,” Sanwo-Olu said in a series of tweets.

“I salute those who refused to be divided by hateful and hurtful ethnic profiling. Recent skirmishes in some LGAs resulting in injuries are reprehensible and not reflective of who we are.

“Law enforcement and security agencies have been directed to ensure that those found culpable face the full wrath of the law.

“Very importantly, and this cannot be overemphasised: What unites us as Lagosians is far more important and substantial than whatever differences exist among us.

“As your governor, I will do everything in my power to ensure that genuine healing takes place. We will continue to run an inclusive government that delivers for all the people of Lagos, wherever in the State they may be living.

“The true Lagos spirit is a welcoming, embracing, liberal one, not a divisive, exclusionary one. In the days and weeks and months ahead, we will continue to do everything to demonstrate and amplify this.

“We must reaffirm the spirit of solidarity and togetherness that binds us as Lagosians. Our work will continue, and there will be no break. The dividends of democracy must continue to be delivered.”