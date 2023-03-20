Udom Receives Akwa Ibom’s Governor-Elect, Lauds Indigenes On Wise Choice

The Akwa Ibom State Government House on Sunday witnessed heyday and ovation as an entourage of party faithful escorted the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Pastor Umo Eno, after his declaration as winner of the March 18 guber election.

Pastor Eno was escorted to the Hilltop Mansion to be presented to the incumbent governor and leader of the party in the state, Mr. Udom Emmanuel.

Receiving his governor-elect, the overtly excited Governor Emmanuel thanked God for always blessing the state with good leaders and expressed gratitude to the people of the state for their good judgement in choosing Umo Eno, asserting that election result is the best answer to tantrums and insult of naysayers.

Elections: Kaduna Assembly Speaker Zailani Re-elected

In his words: “It’s a heart of gratitude to all Akwa Ibomites, both those who voted for us and those who did not. Our people know what is good and how to go for it, but for the minutest few that seem to act otherwise, the best answer to any insult is result”.

Governor Emmanuel described Umo Eno as a man with a very large heart and a symbol of the peace the state stands for, assuring of his successors magnanimity to accommodate all, also calling on everybody to join hands to move the state forward.

“Here we have a man with a very large heart I can assure he’s ready to accommodate all. The state belongs to all and everybody should join hands to support him let’s move the state forward.

When we were campaigning we made Akwa Ibom people know that we will not trade the peace we are enjoying now for any other thing. So that symbol of peace, that symbol of continuity of development, that capacity required of a leader is embedded in the governor elect,” Emmanuel said.

The incoming governor, Pastor Umo Eno, was also full of thanks to God for the honour bestowed on him, to the incumbent governor for his foresight of seeing what what others may not have seen in him, to the people of Akwa Ibom State for entrusting his team with their mandate and particularly the state First Lady, Mrs. Martha Emmanuel for championing the rigorous campaigns that saw to his emergence.

He said his victory heralds the advent of a golden era for the people of the state and pledging to consolidate on the achievements of preceding administrations and to deepen the peace Akwa Ibom has been known and urged fellow contestants to sheath their swords and join hands to build the state, promising a government of inclusiveness.

“We like to say to Akwa Ibom people that a golden era has began. We like to say Akwa Ibom people that the happy hour has began. As get down to some hard work, we will have a lot of happy moments,” he assured.