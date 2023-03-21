Abia Govt Counters LP’s Otti, Demands Immediate Sack Of INEC Returning Officer

The Abia State Government has tackled Labour Party (LP) candidate Alex Otti over his allegation that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu are plotting to rig the governorship election.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy Abia State, Eze Chikamnayo, in a statement on Tuesday, accused Otti of brandishing false claims and instigating innocent citizens.

Chikamnayo said the LP candidate is attempting to use strong-arm tactics, blackmail, and violence as instruments for what he termed as fraudulent power acquisition.

According to him, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should also fire the state Returning Officer, Mrs Nnenna Ott, over alleged familial ties to the LP candidate.

“The Returning Officer, Mrs Nnenna Otti is alleged to be Alex Otti’s Cousin. She must be removed immediately as she cannot continue to sit as a Judge in her own matter.

“Her open display of sentiments during the collation process has given her out as a participant not an unbiased umpire.”

