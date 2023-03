A former terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu has been arraigned before Justice Inyang Ekwo, on 10 counts bordering on terrorism financing, especially on the recent Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mamu was arrested on September 6, 2022, on his way to Saudi Arabia for Lesser Hajj and was detained at Cairo International Airport before being repatriated to Nigeria.

More to follow…