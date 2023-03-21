Gov. Election: PDP’s Adebutu Leads Protest In Ogun, APC Calls Him Sore Loser

The last may not have been heard about the outcome of the Ogun state governorship election as the governorship candidate of the people’s Democratic Party (PDP) Ladi Adebutu has led thousands of his supporters on a peaceful protest to the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abeokuta the state capital.

Incumbent Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the exercise conducted on Saturday.

But the protesters, armed with placards with various inscriptions are expressing their displeasure over the outcome of the election in the state. Security officials, however, prevented them from entering the INEC office apparently to forestall the breakdown of law and order.

Speaking to journalists during the protest on Tuesday, Adebutu said the action has become imperative in order to express his feeling about the alleged irregularities and compromise observed during and after the exercise.

His concerns over the election were also echoed by a group of concerned indigenes of Ogun State who called for a review of the outcome of the election.

However, in a swift reaction, the State Publicity Secretary of the APC Tunde Oladunjoye described the allegations of rigging and manipulation as false.

He called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (INEC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to an alleged arrest of some PDP members with permanent voter cards (PVCs) and preloaded Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) on election day.