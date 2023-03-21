Gov Election: Police Caution Zamfara Residents Against Violence

Following the declaration of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate Dauda Lawal as governor-elect, the Zamfara State Police Command has cautioned residents of the state to desist from engaging in acts of violence.
The Commissioner of Police, in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mohammad Shehu, on Tuesday, said the police and other security agencies would decisively deal with any attempt by any person or group to cause any security breach leading to the breakdown of law and order in the state.
“In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kolo Yusuf psc, urges members of the public to be law abiding, shun any violent activity and cooperate with the security agencies as measures have been put in place to protect lives and property of the citizens,” Shehu stated.
The warning comes after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the defeat of Governor Bello Matawalle of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the early hours of Tuesday.
See the full statement below:
ZAMFARA STATE POLICE COMMAND PRESS RELEASE
March 21st, 2023
The Editors,
2023 GENERAL ELECTIONS : JUBILATION/PROTEST BY POLITICAL PARTY SUPPORTERS, ZAMFARA POLICE COMMAND READS RIOT ACT, INTENSIFIES SECURITY TO AVERT BREAKDOWN OF LAW AND ORDER
The Zamfara State Police Command wishes to warn the general public especially Political Parties Supporters that, the Police and other security Agencies will not condone any act capable of undermining the peace and security of the state in the name of celebrations or protest for support or against winners/losers of the just concluded Governorship and State House of Assembly Eelections in Zamfara State.
Police and other security Agencies will decisively deal with any attempt by any person or group to cause any security breach leading to the breakdown of law and order in the state.
In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kolo Yusuf psc, urges members of the public to be law abiding, shun any violent activity and cooperate with the security agencies as measures have been put in place to protect lives and property of the citizens.
The CP further reassures Command’s continous commitment to discharge its duties in consonance with constitutional provision and other professional ethics.
SP MOHAMMAD SHEHU Anipr,
POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,
FOR: COMMISSIONER OF POLICE,
ZAMFARA STATE COMMAND
GUSAU.