Gov Election: Police Caution Zamfara Residents Against Violence

Following the declaration of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate Dauda Lawal as governor-elect, the Zamfara State Police Command has cautioned residents of the state to desist from engaging in acts of violence.

The Commissioner of Police, in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mohammad Shehu, on Tuesday, said the police and other security agencies would decisively deal with any attempt by any person or group to cause any security breach leading to the breakdown of law and order in the state.

“In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kolo Yusuf psc, urges members of the public to be law abiding, shun any violent activity and cooperate with the security agencies as measures have been put in place to protect lives and property of the citizens,” Shehu stated.

The warning comes after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the defeat of Governor Bello Matawalle of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the early hours of Tuesday.

See the full statement below: