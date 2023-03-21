‘Governance In Benue Has Hit Historic Low,’ Alia Pledges To Clear Salary Arrears, Pensions

The governor-elect of Benue State, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, has decried the governance level in the North-Central State.

Addressing his supporters in Makurdi after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him the winner of the March 18 governorship poll in the state, the Catholic cleric-turned-politician pledged to clear all outstanding salary arrears and pension.

“Our state Benue needs a total reset. Governance in our state has hit a historic low. We need all hands to be on deck. We need men and women whom the stool of office cannot buy,” Alia stated.

“We need all who believe that a new Benue is possible. I believe there is an even greater obligation to tell the Benue people about the difficult challenges we have faced and how we will work our way through them.

“We will clear the backlog of arrears of salaries, pensions, and gratuities, resettle our Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in their ancestral homes.”

Upon getting into office on May 29, the governor-elect also promised to resettle the numerous Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Benue, while decisively dealing with the security challenges facing the state.

While describing the governorship poll as an interesting exercise, he commended the candidates of other parties for their conduct so far.

He asked them to join him to build a greater Benue for the overall good of the people, adding that politicking is over with the challenges of development facing everyone in the face.

The Catholic priest won 473,933 votes ahead of his closest rival and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Titus Uba, who scored 223,913.

Alia, who is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is expected to take over from Governor Samuel Ortom of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).