‘I’m Particularly Pained’: Tinubu Condemns Violence In 2023 Polls, Calls For ‘Healing’

President-elect Bola Tinubu has condemned the violence reported in the 2023 general elections in Nigeria and is calling for healing and reconciliation in the country.

Tinubu said this in a statement released on Tuesday and urged Nigerians to rise above their differences and work together for the betterment of the country.

The former Lagos State governor said: “I’m saddened by the reported isolated infractions during the elections and its aftermath in some states. I strongly condemn it. Also, the report of arson after the announcement of governorship results in one state did not represent who we truly are: peace-loving people.

“The physical and verbal assaults committed are unacceptable and antithetical to democratic ethos.

“Elections should be a celebration of our maturing democracy and freedom of choice and ought not to be moments of grief. I am particularly pained by cases of ethnic slurs, which are capable of creating needless mischaracterization reported in some locations.

“My appeal is for us to rise above our differences, which, in reality, are fewer than the valued strings that bind us together as a people irrespective of the circumstances of our births.”

Read the full statement below: