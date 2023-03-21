Gov Election: Kano Govt Lifts Dawn-To-Dusk Curfew

The Kano State Government has lifted the dawn-to-dusk curfew imposed due to tensions based on the anticipated results of the governorship and state assembly elections.

“The decision to lift the curfew was made after a careful review of the situation and the relative calm throughout the state,” the state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba, said in a statement on Monday night.

He called on commercial banks, public servants, and the people of the state to go about their normal business.

“We urge the people to go about their legitimate business without fear of molestation or harassment,” he added.

The commissioner also thanked the people of the state for their cooperation during the curfew period.

“We appreciate the cooperation of the people during the period of the curfew. We urge them to continue to maintain peace and order,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state police command has assured the people of their safety and security, warning troublemakers to steer clear of the state.

“We have deployed our personnel across the state to maintain law and order. Anyone caught causing trouble will be dealt with according to the law,” said the state police commissioner.