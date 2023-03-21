Lagos NBA Pushes For More Equity At Work

The event is targeted at bringing men closer to conversations around the subject.

By Oluwatobi Aworinde
Updated March 21, 2023
The Lagos State chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in its bid to promote more collaboration and gender equity in the workplace, is organising an in-house debate aimed at x-raying the benefits of such synergy.

While conversations about equity mostly centres around women, the exercise captioned “NBA In-House and Government Counsel Forum Debate,” is targeted at bringing men closer to conversations around the subject.

The debate will afford both genders a chance to share their concerns and perceptions about equity, especially in the workplace.

Debaters include Emuobonuvie Majemite, Kelechukwu Uzoka, Yewande Bisiolu, and Busola Odusanya. It will be moderated by award-winning Compere, Temi Popoola.

The event will hold on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. To join the conversation, kindly register via the link below: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIufu-srj8vGNPuavxmBSVNKULKw7HEmqrL

