One Feared Dead, 11 Arrested In Bauchi Post-Election Violence

The Bauchi Police Command have arrested 11 suspects in the state for alleged criminal conspiracy, thuggery, being in possession of dangerous weapons, and disturbing public peace in some parts of the Bauchi metropolitan.

Also, at least one person is reported dead in Karofin Madaki as thugs attacked the area. The police are yet to confirm the death but residents of the area identified the deceased as one Ukasha who they said was stabbed.

A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakili indicates that thirty assorted dangerous weapons have been recovered by the police during a raid of the metropolis.

“The tactical teams attached to the command sustained an aggressive stance against miscreants across the state in a bid to curtail the breakdown of law and order following the just concluded gubernatorial and state assembly elections,” the state added.

“Consequently, the crime prevention operations conducted across the state led to the arrest of eleven (11) suspects on the alleged criminal conspiracy, thug and thuggery, and being in possession of a dangerous weapon.”

He also stated that the Commissioner of Police, Aminu Alhassan, is meeting with grassroots leaders to forestall future violence and improve community participation in the fight against crime.