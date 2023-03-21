Otti Accuses PDP Of Plotting To Rig Abia Governorship Poll 

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate for Abia Alex Otti has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of plotting to rig the governorship election.

Otti made the allegation in a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, hours after the collation of governorship election results in the state was suspended. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is yet to announce the results for the Obingwa Local Government Area of the state, a development that has continued to generate reactions.

The LP flagbearer, who is the latest to comment on the matter, claimed that the PDP and Abia governor Ikpeazu plans to rig the exercise through the Obingwa LGA.

He claimed they unleashed violence on Labour Party agents and doctored results but called on Abia people to remain calm.

Otti also urged INEC to do the right thing and announce the results as the people voted and resist the alleged plan to manufacture figures.