Soludo Congratulates Tinubu, Reiterates Call For Kanu’s Release

The governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, has congratulated Bola Tinubu on his emergence as the president-elect following the conclusion of the 2023 elections.

In a statement he personally signed on Tuesday, the governor also congratulated Tinubu’s closest opponents for their courageous and impressive outing.

Soludo, who had in the past called for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, also appealed to Tinubu to release the Biafran agitator immediately after inauguration.

While commending INEC for the successful completion of the general elections, he noted that “we must seriously continue to reform and strengthen our electoral processes and citizens’ political participation as we march towards a more perfect system”.

The governor, who is also the leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), thanked millions of Nigerians who voted for candidates of the party across the entire country.

See the full statement below:

The 2023 General Elections in Nigeria have come and gone. Elections in Anambra were generally peaceful, and I commend all the participants, the security agencies, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the citizens.

While we commend INEC for the successful completion of the general elections, it is important to note that we must seriously continue to reform and strengthen our electoral processes and citizens’ political participation as we march towards a more perfect system.

To me, the true heroes of the last elections are the citizens of Nigeria, especially the youths, whose voices will continue to be critical as we collectively strive to build a new Nigeria. Nigeria is the winner, and I am confident that a better future lies ahead of us. Congratulations to all Nigerians!

Let me also congratulate the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his election. We congratulate your closest opponents for their courageous and impressive outing. Nigeria needs healing and restructuring, and the fundamental challenges of insecurity and the economy remain humongous.

We pledge to collaborate and partner with you and the Federal Government for the development of Anambra state and Nigeria. This is the only country that we call ours and we must make it work. One critical issue that we must draw your urgent attention is the issue of systemic insecurity in the South East.

While our efforts with the security agencies are yielding significant results, we believe that sustainable peace and security will be enhanced through wider non-kinetic engagements with all critical stakeholders.

In this regard, may I repeat my previous calls and hereby request our President-Elect to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu immediately after swearing-in (that is, if he is not released before then). We need him around the table as an important stakeholder in discussions about healing and sustainable peace in the South East.

To our newly elected colleagues (Governors-Elect), we say a big congratulation. Let us work together, especially under the auspices of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) in pursuit of national common good. We also congratulate the elected members of the National and State Assemblies.

We also thank millions of Nigerians who voted for candidates of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) across the entire country. We have made modest gains by winning seats at the Senate, House of Representatives and State Assemblies across the country.

As we reform and strengthen our party, we will continue to present our social-progressive agenda as the roadmap for the country. As true believers in the potentials of Nigeria, our party will continue to network and collaborate with all like-minded Nigerians and groups to advance the greatness of this country.

I want to thank God almighty for His unfailing love and grace upon us. Our gratitude also goes to all the stakeholders in the Anambra project— the hardworking indigenes and residents of Anambra, the church, traditional rulers, ASATU, youths and women organizations, traders, transporters, businessmen and women, professionals, captains of industry, CSOs, etc for their faith and continued support to my government and APGA in the state.

You have demonstrated once again that Anambra is truly APGA-land! Despite the heat of the moment, the sophisticated Anambra electorate still delivered an emphatic vote of confidence on us and our party-APGA with an absolute majority in the Anambra State House of Assembly. We will never take your support for granted, and will continue to work every minute of the day to justify your confidence on us.

So far, winners have been declared, and those who are dissatisfied with the results have their rights to pursue their grievances through the due process of the law. My own political party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, might challenge several of the results in pursuit of justice.

While we will take all necessary legal steps to recover the seats we believe that APGA won especially in Anambra state but were mistakenly called for other parties, we also know that several of the announced “winners” from other parties are “APGA-nized” and are patriotic citizens of the State.

We therefore expect a progressive House of Assembly that will partner with us to continue the transformation agenda. I hereby extend my hands of fellowship to the elected members of the State and National Assemblies from other political parties in Anambra State: let us work together for the greatness of our dear state.

Elections and partisan politics are over, and we should all now focus 100% of our time on delivering good governance to our people.

May Anambra State and Nigeria win always!