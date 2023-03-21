Struggling Sevilla Sack Sampaoli

Argentinian Jorge Sampaoli was sacked as coach of struggling Sevilla on Tuesday, with the club just off the relegation zone.

“Sevilla FC have today relieved Jorge Sampaoli of his duties,” the club said in a statement.

“Following the defeat at Getafe, which leaves the side just above the relegation zone, the club have decided to part ways with the Argentine coach ahead of the international break.”

“Sevilla FC would like to thank Jorge Sampaoli for his dedication and commitment at the club and wish him the best of luck in his future.”

The former Chile and Argentina coach joined Sevilla in October, but the club has failed to shake off its disappointing mid-table form. Sampaoli’s second stint at the club saw him oversee 13 wins, six draws and 12 defeats in 31 matches.

Sevilla sit 13th in La Liga on 28 points, two off Getafe — to whom they lost 2-0 on Sunday — and Almeria, who currently occupy two of the three relegation spots.

Sevilla will face Manchester United in next month’s quarter-finals of the Europa League, a competition the club has won a record six times.