Yobe PDP Governorship Candidate Rejects Outcome Of Poll, Cites Malpractices

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Yobe State, Sheriff Abdullahi, has rejected the outcome of the just concluded governorship election in the state.

Briefing newsmen in Damaturu, the state capital, on Tuesday, the candidate explained the election was marred by intimidation of the electorate, open and brazen vote-buying, inducement, and all manners of behaviours alien to all known democratic principles.

While calling on the supporters to conduct themselves peacefully, Sheriff pledged to pursue all legal means to restore the mandate.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier declared the incumbent Governor Mai Mala Buni of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 2023 governorship election in the state.