‘You Are Mistaken’, Obi Replies Nnamani Over Bigotry Accusations

The presidential candidate Of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has replied the Senator representing Enugu East, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, who after losing his seat to a Labour Party candidate on Saturday levelled so many accusations against him including playing ethnic and religious politics.

But Obi in a letter to the former Enugu State Governor wondered if he knows who he was talking about as he is the direct opposite of all he (Nnamani) accused him of.

Obi said he finds it shocking that Nnamani had to label him as an ethnic and religious bigot and as one who indulges in a campaign of hatred.

He said it’s on record that he has been the only one who insisted severally throughout the country that I should not be voted for based on any ethnic or religious link, but to be considered based on Character, Character, Capacity, and Compassion.

He challenged Nnamani or any other person to show him where in his public appearance he in any way portrayed ethnic, or religious bigotry or where he called names.

The letter reads in full: