FG To Site Grain Hub In Port Harcourt, 25,000 Metric Tonnes Expected From Ukraine

The Federal Government has reiterated plans to open a grain hub, identifying Port Harcourt, Rivers State as a target location.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Abubakar, disclosed this on Wednesday during a briefing after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja.

Abubakar revealed that Port Harcourt had been selected as the hub for the 25,000 metric tonnes on wheat expected from Ukraine, as Russia also extends its supply of grains to the country through a United Nations arrangement.

READ ALSO: Emefiele Apologises For Failed Electronic Transactions

Noting that the wheat consignment from Ukraine is on the high sea, the agriculture minister stated that the hub would create economic activities in the area.

Meanwhile, the FEC also approved N459 billion worth of contracts for projects in the Ministry of Transportation and construction of barracks for personnel of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Of the cumulative figure, over N510 million contract is approved for the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is geared towards the construction and supply of customised Fire Service search and rescue vans for extrication of accident victims.