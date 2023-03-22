Gov Election: LP’s Otti Wins 10 Abia LGAs, PDP’s Ahiwe Sweeps Six

Alex Otti of the Labour Party (LP) has won 10 of the 17 local government areas (LGAs) in the March 18 governorship election in Abia State.

Okey Ahiwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) followed with six local government areas while Enyinnaya Nwafor of the Young Peoples Party (YPP) clinched one LGA.

This is as the final collation of governorship election results resumed on Wednesday afternoon in Umuahia, the Abia State over 48 hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) suspended the exercise in the South-East state.

INEC’s Returning Officer in the state, Prof Nnenna Nnannaya-Oti is expected to announce the winner of the keenly contested poll any moment from now.

Nnannaya-Oti said she will do the right of the people and protect democratic values.

“I shall stand squarely and unapologetically on these principles. The people’s votes and mandate shall stand.

“The pastor and the mother in me will not permit me to do anything that will adversely affect the future of our children,” said Nnannaya-Oti, who is the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

See full results of the 177 LGAs in Abia State:

RESULTS FOR EACH LOCAL GOVERNMENT FOR ABIA STATE GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION COLLATION RESULT

1. Ukwa East

Registered voters 39788

Accredited 7808

APC 560

APGA 646

LP 2273

PDP 2329

YPP 759

2. Umunneochi LGA

Registered 76813

Accredited 13707

APC 2034

APGA 581

LP 5940

PDP 3198

YPP 314

3. Ukwa West LGA

67900 registered

11670 accredited

APC 1209

APGA 830

LP 2833

PDP 4622

YPP 890

4. BENDE LGA

105182 registered

22492 accredited

APC 2143

APGA 847

LP 9886

PDP 3410

YPP 1667

5. ISIALA NGWA NORTH Prof Dozie Onunkwo

Registered 102878

Accredited 32548

APC 838

APGA 225

LP 7323

PDP 21741

YPP 1094

6. Isiala Ngwa South

Registered 89388

Accredited 21678

APC 1580

APGA 366

LP 7589

PDP 9093

YPP 1691

7. Arochukwu LGA

Registered 89614

Accredited 17771

APC 1082

APGA 460

LP 12689

PDP 1280

YPP 410

8. Ugwunagbo LGA

Registered 52815

Accredited 8253

APC 375

APGA 398

LP 2159

PDP 2538

YPP 1805

9. Isikwuato LGA

Registered 77747

Accredited 17229

APC 872

APGA 3662

LP 8228

PDP 2204

YPP 269

10. Ikwuano LGA

Registered 79687

Accredited 13447

APC 1198

APGA 499

LP 7054

PDP 2427

YPP 276

11. Umuahia South

Registered voters 88603

Accredited 26462

APC 1398

APGA 1841

LP 16187

PDP 4564

YPP 323

12. Ohafia LGA

Registered 139439

Accredited 22356

APC 1354

APGA 945

LP 11848

PDP 4128

YPP 667

13. Osisioma LGA

Registered 153295

Accredited 22794

APC 504

APGA 292

LP 7032

PDP 4696

YPP 8839

14. Aba North

Registered 258700

Accredited 31284

APC 487

APGA 1404

LP 20974

PDP 4146

YPP 2296

15. Aba south

Registered 254356

Accredited 30986

APC 511

APGA 1762

LP 22014

PDP 3348

YPP 1572

16. Umuahia North

Registered 29836

Accredited 48598

APC 7225

APGA 1816

LP 27668

PDP 4843

YPP 2999

17. Obingwa 11 RA wards

Registered 157390

Accredited 27664

APC 721

APGA 1445

LP 3776

PDP 9962

LP -10 LGA

PDP – 6 LGA

APGA-NIL

YPP- 1 LGA