Gov Election: LP’s Otti Wins 10 Abia LGAs, PDP’s Ahiwe Sweeps Six

Alex Otti of the Labour Party (LP) has won 10 of the 17 local government areas (LGAs) in the March 18 governorship election in Abia State.
Okey Ahiwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) followed with six local government areas while Enyinnaya Nwafor of the Young Peoples Party (YPP) clinched one LGA.
This is as the final collation of governorship election results resumed on Wednesday afternoon in Umuahia, the Abia State over 48 hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) suspended the exercise in the South-East state.
INEC’s Returning Officer in the state, Prof Nnenna Nnannaya-Oti is expected to announce the winner of the keenly contested poll any moment from now.
Nnannaya-Oti said she will do the right of the people and protect democratic values.
“I shall stand squarely and unapologetically on these principles. The people’s votes and mandate shall stand.
“The pastor and the mother in me will not permit me to do anything that will adversely affect the future of our children,” said Nnannaya-Oti, who is the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri.
See full results of the 177 LGAs in Abia State:
RESULTS FOR EACH LOCAL GOVERNMENT FOR ABIA STATE GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION COLLATION RESULT
1. Ukwa East
Registered voters 39788
Accredited 7808
APC 560
APGA 646
LP 2273
PDP 2329
YPP 759
2. Umunneochi LGA
Registered 76813
Accredited 13707
APC 2034
APGA 581
LP 5940
PDP 3198
YPP 314
3. Ukwa West LGA
67900 registered
11670 accredited
APC 1209
APGA 830
LP 2833
PDP 4622
YPP 890
4. BENDE LGA
105182 registered
22492 accredited
APC 2143
APGA 847
LP 9886
PDP 3410
YPP 1667
5. ISIALA NGWA NORTH Prof Dozie Onunkwo
Registered 102878
Accredited 32548
APC 838
APGA 225
LP 7323
PDP 21741
YPP 1094
6. Isiala Ngwa South
Registered 89388
Accredited 21678
APC 1580
APGA 366
LP 7589
PDP 9093
YPP 1691
7. Arochukwu LGA
Registered 89614
Accredited 17771
APC 1082
APGA 460
LP 12689
PDP 1280
YPP 410
8. Ugwunagbo LGA
Registered 52815
Accredited 8253
APC 375
APGA 398
LP 2159
PDP 2538
YPP 1805
9. Isikwuato LGA
Registered 77747
Accredited 17229
APC 872
APGA 3662
LP 8228
PDP 2204
YPP 269
10. Ikwuano LGA
Registered 79687
Accredited 13447
APC 1198
APGA 499
LP 7054
PDP 2427
YPP 276
11. Umuahia South
Registered voters 88603
Accredited 26462
APC 1398
APGA 1841
LP 16187
PDP 4564
YPP 323
12. Ohafia LGA
Registered 139439
Accredited 22356
APC 1354
APGA 945
LP 11848
PDP 4128
YPP 667
13. Osisioma LGA
Registered 153295
Accredited 22794
APC 504
APGA 292
LP 7032
PDP 4696
YPP 8839
14. Aba North
Registered 258700
Accredited 31284
APC 487
APGA 1404
LP 20974
PDP 4146
YPP 2296
15. Aba south
Registered 254356
Accredited 30986
APC 511
APGA 1762
LP 22014
PDP 3348
YPP 1572
16. Umuahia North
Registered 29836
Accredited 48598
APC 7225
APGA 1816
LP 27668
PDP 4843
YPP 2999
17. Obingwa 11 RA wards
Registered 157390
Accredited 27664
APC 721
APGA 1445
LP 3776
PDP 9962
LP -10 LGA
PDP – 6 LGA
APGA-NIL
YPP- 1 LGA