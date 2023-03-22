Ikpeazu Hails Otti, Asks Opponents Not To ‘Distract’ Abia Gov-Elect With Litigations

The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has congratulated the Labour Party candidate and winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state, Alex Otti.

The incumbent, in a statement shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declared Otti as the winner of the poll, said the Labour Party candidate fought a long battle over a very long period of time and should be commended for his staying power and resilience.

The governor and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also urged all Otti’s opponents including his party’s candidate, Okey Ahiwe not to distract the incoming governor with court cases.

Otti trounced his main rivals like PDP’s Ahiwe and Enyinnaya Nwafor of the Young Peoples Party (YPP). Otti scored 175,467, Ahiwe polled 88,529 while Nwafor got 28,972. The LP candidate also won 10 of the 17 local government areas in the state, PDP got six while the YPP got one.

Otti won at his third attempt. He was the candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2015 and 2019 elections.

Ikpeazu, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, said the governor-elect must see his victory as a higher call to service to the people of Abia State.

He also saluted the other candidates who took part in the election, especially the PDP candidate for their doggedness. He advised the candidates not to distract the incoming governor with court cases.

“Having myself spent about three and half years in different courts and having experienced first hand, the distraction such cases can cause a leader, I appeal to every candidate in this election not to distract the incoming administration with court cases, so that they will settle down and deal with the very demanding business of governance,” Ikpeazu was quoted as saying.

“Let us break this negative trend of subjecting our Governors to endless litigations and allow them to concentrate on providing good governance.”

Ikpeazu assured Otti that he would put in place every necessary measure to ensure a seamless transition.