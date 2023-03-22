Kano Senator Barau Joins Race For Senate President

The lawmaker representing Kano North in the Senate, Senator Jubrin Barau, has officially announced his intention to run for the position of President of the Senate in the 10th National Assembly.

His declaration is coming a day after the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, said it is his turn to be the Senate President of the country.

Speaking to journalists at the National Assembly Wednesday morning, Senator Barau said competence, capacity and experience should be the factors to determine who should be the President of the Senate in the 10th Assembly.

On the matter of religious considerations bearing in mind that he is of the same faith with the President and Vice President elect, he said

religious sentiments should not be a factor in determining who will lead the 10th Assembly.

The race for the position of principal officers of the 10th assembly is heating up as some federal lawmakers-elect in the Senate have signaled interest in running and are reported to be lobbying their colleagues for support.

Other Senators-elect who have signaled interest in the position of Senate President include Godswill Akpabio and David Umahi.