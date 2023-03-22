Lagos, FG Plan Review To Tackle Gridlock On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Lagos State Government has assured motorists of its collaboration with the Federal Government to ease the traffic on Kara/Berger-OPIC axis.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, stated that the traffic buildup was due to the ongoing reconstruction works along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

Oladeinde, in a statement on Wednesday, explained that the review of the traffic management plan became necessary alongside the Lagos State Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye.

According to the commissioner, Adeyoye also doubles as the representative of the Controller of Works, Federal Ministry of Works and the traffic management agencies of both Lagos and Ogun State.

“The traffic management plan of the construction works needed to be reworked as the existing plan is not adequate for the traffic demand towards Ogun State presently,” the statement read in part.

“The plan is being worked on in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, (LASTMA) and the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) to ensure an improved adequate and effective traffic management during the remaining period of the repair works to minimize Motorists inconveniences.”

While appealing for continuous cooperation of the general public with the stationed traffic control officers to actualise free and steady flow of traffic, Oladeinde advised motorists to be safety-conscious by driving with caution along the construction routes and avoiding driving against traffic.