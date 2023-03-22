Sultan Announces Sighting Of New Moon, Says Fasting Begins Thursday

The Sultan of Sokoto and President of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has confirmed the sighting of the moon marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan 1444AH.

The Sultan, in a post shared by the National Moonsighting Committee Nigeria on its Twitter handle, called on Muslims across the country to commence fasting on Thursday March 23, 2023.

“Today, 29th day of Sha’aban 144AH, which is equivalent to 22nd March, 2023 marks the end of the month of Sha’aban 144AH as the reports of moon sighting of the new moon were received from Muslim leaders and organizations across the length and breadth of our dear country…

“Consequently, tomorrow Thursday the 23rd day of March 2023 becomes the first day of Ramadan 1444 after Hijra. We, therefore, call on all Muslims to commence fasting accordingly.”

As Nigeria concludes its 2023 general elections, the Sultan also called on Muslims to pray for the successes of the newly elected leaders in steering the affairs of the country.

“As we just concluded the 2023 general elections and leaders emerged at the national and state levels by Allah’s will, we, therefore, call on all Muslims to use this holy month to usher prayers for their successes in steering the affairs of our great country.”

He also called on well-meaning individuals to support the vulnerable in the society during the holy month.

“We appeal to the well-meaning individuals amongst us to assist the vulnerable and the poor people with food during this holy month of Ramadan to cushion the hardship people are going through. May Allah reward us for our Ibadah with Jannatul Firdaus, Ameen. Ramadan Kareem to all.”