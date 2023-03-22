Why Social Media Influencer Chude Was Arrested – Police

The police authorities on Wednesday has confirmed the arrest of a social media influencer, Mr Chude Franklin Nnamdi, in Anambra State, following a complaint filed via a petition.

Nnamdi, a supporter of the Labour Party, was arrested on Saturday after tweeting against Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo.

In his tweet, he alleged that Soludo’s political party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), was involved in the rigging of the House of Assembly elections.

But in a statement, Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi said Nnamdi “is being investigated by the Nigeria Police Force National Cyber Crime Centre (NPF-NCCC)”.

According to Adejobi, Nnamdi is being investigated by the police authorities for cyberstalking.

CHUDE NNAMDI IS BEING INVESTIGATED FOR CYBERSTALKING – POLICE The Nigeria Police hereby confirms that one Mr. Chude Franklin Nnamdi with Twitter handle '@chude__' was arrested in Onitsha, Anambra State on the 18th of March, 2023, and … pic.twitter.com/z0yofEJQxr — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) March 22, 2023

He explained that the social media activities of the LP supporter contravene the provision of Section 24 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 and other criminal laws.

“Furthermore, a prima facie case has been established against him while the case file has been forwarded to the Force Legal Department for further action.

“The Nigeria Police Force therefore urges members of the public to familiarize themselves with provisions of the law and be aware of the penalties for violating them most especially cybercrime laws with the new trends in the digital media space,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the LP presidential candidate Peter Obi, has called for the Nnamdi’s release.

Obi in a tweet on Tuesday said he was informed that Nnamdi was apprehended because “he tweeted against the people in government”.

“Yesterday my attention was drawn to the arrest of a social media influencer, Mr. Nnamdi Chude. In my usual inquiry, I wanted to know the offense of the young man only to be told that it was because he tweeted against the people in government,” he said.

“I believe people in government know very well that there is the right to freedom of expression for every individual in our country, And they should also not be oblivious to the fact that they as public servants are bound by rule of law, and the symbol of rule of law is that rules must always be respected for the sake of our society.

“I am therefore appealing to all concerned to please treat the issue compassionately to release the young man in question.

“It’s also necessary for me to admonish that people should know that when you occupy public office, there are several consequences of occupying that office. People will have their thoughts on you. You have the right to reply but not for you to use your office arbitrarily or in unrestrained use of authority.”