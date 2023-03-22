Wike Says BVAS Reduced Electoral Violence, Slams Ayu For PDP’s Poor Performance

Rivers State Governor Nysom Wike has responded to a wide range of issues bordering on the continuous perception of his anti-Obi posture during the Presidential election, the future of Rivers State and the Peoples Democratic Party and the performance of his G-5 colleagues in the just concluded general elections.

At a media chat in Port Harcourt, the State Capital, the Governor condemned as unfortunate, a comment by the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi that he came out against him in Rivers State during the February 25 election.

Governor Wike said whatever the outcome of the election, his only concern just like that of his G-5 colleague, was for citizens of their states to vote for a southern candidate.

He said elections can only be rigged by those who have control over the electoral materials, of which he is not one of them.

He did he only has a considerable level of political influence among the electorates because of his administration’s performance and that influence was only exercised in requesting the citizens to vote for a southern presidential candidate.

Governor Wike said the massive outcry over the elections does not validate the point of the critics.

Governor Wike said in voting for a southern presidency, certain factors made or mastered the chances of the candidates.

One of the factors is the visibility or spread of the party on which the candidate is contesting.

He said the party must have a widespread and strong presence in at least 25 states.

He, however, queried why Obi failed to publicly acknowledge his contribution to his emergence as the Vice Presidential Candidate to Atiku Abubakar of the PDP in 2019.