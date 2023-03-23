‘Last Kick Of A Dead Horse,’ Fayose Reacts To PDP Suspension

Former Governor of Ekiti State Ayo Fayose, on Thursday, described his suspension from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the Senator Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party as “the last kick of a dead horse”.

The PDP had sanctioned Fayose and several others for “anti-party activities”.

But in a swift response through his spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, the ex-governor said, “Ayu and his cohorts are only entertaining themselves with the purported suspension as their latest comedy skit.”

According to him, in a matter of days, the “inglorious” tenure of Ayu as the PDP national chairman will become history and the party will enjoy a new lease of life.

Fayose argued that he and others who stood by the party when Ayu and his cohorts “left it to die” would rescue it and give life back in due course. “The purported suspension will have no leg to stand,” he added.

The reaction comes after a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, announcing the suspension of several party members, including ex-Senate President, Pius Anyim; Prof Dennis Ityavyar, Aslam Aliyu for “anti-party activities”.

The suspension takes effect on Thursday, March 23, 2023, he added.

Fayose had repeatedly blamed the PDP leadership for the party’s loss in the presidential election, saying the party was never prepared for the exercise.

He also did not campaign for the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar – from northern Nigeria – on the basis that power should return to the southern part of the country.