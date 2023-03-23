Military Rescues 201 Kidnap Victims In Borno, Kaduna

At least 201 kidnapped victims have been rescued in the last two weeks in various military operations in Borno and Kaduna States.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami made the disclosure during the bi-weekly briefing at the Defence Headquarters on Thursday.

Major General Musa Danmadami added that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke neutralised 14 terrorists, arrested 12 terrorist logistics suppliers rescued 16 abducted civilians.

Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI, Major General Waidi Shaibu, on Tuesday, made an operational visit to 112 Task Force Battalion, MAFA, Borno State.

He commended and appreciated the efforts of the troops in thwarting a midnight attack by the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists on the town in the early hours of Sunday.

General Shaibu during the visit applauded the tenacity and fierce fighting spirit of the troops during the encounter, describing their tenacity as one of the hallmarks of soldiering.

He lauded the concerted efforts of the troops in not only defending MAFA town but for successfully neutralizing scores of the attackers in collaboration with fighter aircrafts Air Component Operation HADIN KAI causing hasty retreat of any surviving terrorists.

The GOC thereafter used the operational visit to charged all troops 7 Division/Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI to remain resilient and remain alert to deal decisively with the remnants of Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists within Area of Operations.