PDP’s Ashiru Vows To Challenge Kaduna Gov Poll Results

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just-concluded election in Kaduna State, Isah Ashiru, has rejected the declaration of Senator Uba Sani of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner.

In the election result announced on Monday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Prof. Lawal Bilbis, announced Sani as the governor-elect after polling 730,002 votes as against Ashiru’s 719,196.

However, speaking at a press conference on Thursday, the first time after the declaration, Ashiru described the result as a charade and a “rape of democracy”, saying he got a majority of the votes cast in the election.

He vowed to challenge the result in court in order to “reclaim the mandate” which according to him was freely given to him by the people of Kaduna.

The PDP candidate maintains that he “clearly” won the governorship election with “overwhelming votes”, and therefore accused INEC of failing to abide by its own rules and laws.

Ashiru who appealed to his party members and supporters to remain calm, also asked INEC to review the result and reverse itself by declaring him the winner of the March 18 governorship election.