Pray Fervently For Nigeria, Gov Bello Urges Nigerians

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has urged Nigerian Muslims to use the occasion of the Ramadan fast to pray for the country.

The governor in a statement on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, charged the Muslims to align themselves with the universal values of peace, kindness, love and respect for others which the Islamic faith promotes.

He stated that the Ramadan period which is globally revered should be utilised by Muslim faithful across the nation to pray for progress and peace while admonishing them to engage in good deeds and acts of Ibadah.

“I wish to congratulate the Muslim Ummah for witnessing another month of Ramadan and to wish them a blessed and peaceful Ramadan,” Bello said.

“The holy month of Ramadan, for millions around the world has always been an opportunity to renew and strengthen their faith through rigorous fasting, devout prayers, reading of the Quran, reflective meditation, and carrying out of charitable deeds.

“All these acts closely conformed to the universal values that the Islamic faith promotes namely, peace, kindness, love and respect for others.”

Bello also called on Muslims to devote more time to prayer and acts of charity as they similarly strive to improve their self-discipline motivated by hadith.