Bagudu Visits Buhari Days After Inconclusive Kebbi Gov Election

Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, on Friday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Nigeria’s political capital.

Although the details of the visit remain sketchy as of the time of filing this reports, the governor’s visit to the President comes days after the electoral umpire declared a March 18 governorship election held in the North-Western State inconclusive.

Bagudu, the chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum made up of All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, will end his eight-year two-term by May 29, 2023. He endorsed the APC candidate in the state, Nasiru Idris, in the March 18 election.

READ ALSO: INEC Official Was Misled To Declare Adamawa Election Inconclusive — Fintiri

On Monday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Kebbi State Governorship Election, inconclusive over violence, destruction of election materials, disruption of electoral proceedings and over voting, that characterised the poll.

INEC’s Returning Officer, Professor Yusuf Sa’idu, who made the declaration on March 20 said the measures became necessary because there were breaches of electoral laws that led to cancellations of results in polling units within 20 of the 21 LGAs.

Before declaring the election inconclusive, the APC candidate, Nasiru Idris was leading the polls with 388,258 votes, as against 342,980 votes polled by Aminu Bande of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The electoral body is expected to take an action on the election in the days to come.