Buhari Reappoints Idris Musa As Oil Spill Detection Agency Boss

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Idris Musa as the Director General of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA).

This was disclosed in a statement by the Ministry of Environment on Monday, saying the reappointment followed Musa’s performance in the past four years.

Musa was first appointed on April 1, 2019, for an initial tenure of four years. The reappointment takes effect from April 1, 2023, according to the statement.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of appointment of Mr Idris O Musa as Director General of NOSDRA for a second and final term of four years,” the statement read.

“Prominent amongst these were the digitalisation of the agency’s records, review of various forms for oil spills management processes, and the review of environmental sensitivity index map.

“The map is used in the oil-producing areas to protect the vulnerable, sensitive and fragile ecosystem of the Niger Delta region.

“He also carried out many awareness campaigns on the dangers of vandalism of oil facilities. Musa also revolutionised online and real-time processing of environmental compliance documents and management as well as the National Gas Flare Tracker and Oil Spill Monitor.

“These are part of efforts to showcase transparency in environmental management in the oil and gas industry.”