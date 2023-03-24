Buhari Renews Appointments Of Lottery Trust Fund, NACA Bosses

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointments of the Executive Secretary/CEO, National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF), Bello Maigari; and Director General, National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) Dr. Gambo G. Aliyu.

This was contained in a Friday statement by the Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey.

READ ALSO: Ogun Govt Denies Claims Of Dissolved State Cabinet

According to the statement, Maigari’s renewed appointment takes effective on February 26, 2023 for a final term of four years, while Aliyu’s begins on June 26, 2023 and also runs for a final term of four years.

“The President congratulates all the appointees and urges them to bring their wealth of experience to bear on their duties,” he said.

See the full statement below: