EFCC Nabs Cleric, Twin Brothers, 25 Others For Alleged ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ In Ilorin

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday, March 23, 2023 arrested 28 persons suspected to be “Yahoo-Yahoo Boys” in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The arrest, which was effected at Mandate Area, Ilorin, followed actionable intelligence on the activities of fraudsters operating in the area.

Preliminary investigation revealed the identity of the arrested suspects to include a cleric, twin brothers, 6 students of various institutions, and mining operator, among others.

They are Toheeb Albarka (cleric); Lambe Kehinde and Lambe Taye (twin brothers); Francis Stephen, Olabode Yusuf and Musbaudeen Akorede who trade in dog selling respectively; Moshood Okunola, Kayode Aderemi, Ayobami Olorunfemi, Paul Ayomide, Agboola Marvellous and Adebisi Olatunde, who are all undergraduates.

The suspects also include Olaleye Solomon, Miner; Akinade Samuel, Computer Technician; Damilola Shagaya, Real Estate Developer; Muhammed Awal, Graphic Designer; Adam Mubarak, Anti-Money Laundering Analyst; Ogundiran Nathaniel, Tiler; Jamiu Ishola, Printer; Dauda Tunde, Plumber; Abdullahi Sikiru, Bet 9ja Agent; Kasali Afeez Adegoke, Web Developer; Jordan Adeyinka, Wears/Shoe Dealer and a driver, Ojeniyi Boluwatife.

Others are Adedamola Samson, Olarewaju Adisa Taofeek, Adewale Oloro and Omogbolahan Ibrahim.

Items recovered from the suspects include ten exotic cars, different brands of laptops, cell phones and printer, among others.

EFCC says the suspects would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.