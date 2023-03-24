‘God Has Vindicated Me,’ Adeleke Reacts To Appeal Court Ruling

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has welcomed the judgement of the Court of Appeal affirming his election, describing it as a vindication by God.

Adeleke’s reaction comes after the appellate court sitting in Abuja on Friday set aside the decision of the Osun State Governorship Tribunal and has upheld the election of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the governor of the state.

“I just have to thank God because I believe that God has vindicated me by the July 16 election that my people in Osun State voted for me massively,” the governor said in a live interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He described the decision of the tribunal as a miscarriage of justice, adding that the appeal court had “cleared everything” and affirmed him as the authentic governor of Osun State.

READ ALSO: PDP Suspension: I’m Proud I Supported APC To Win Ebonyi Gov Poll – Anyim

“I have to thank the Osun people for their massive support. I dedicate this victory to God and to the Osun people,” Adeleke said.

Asked his thoughts on the possibility of his opponent, former Governor Gboyega Oyetola, filing an appeal at the Supreme Court, Adeleke urged the ex-governor to “move forward”.

He said, “Democracy is at play here. If they feel that they should go to the Supreme Court, so be it. But I believe that we should just move forward and make sure that Osun people grow from strength to strength.

“But if they feel that they should go to the Supreme Court, we shall meet at the Supreme Court. “