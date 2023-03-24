Gov Elections: Matawalle Concedes Defeat, Seeks Forgiveness From Zamfara People

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle has conceded defeat in the March 18th governorship election and has sought forgiveness from people who might have felt very disappointed at the loss.

The governor in a statement on Friday also urge the citizens to pray and support the incoming administration of Dr. Dauda Lawal to succeed.

Matawalle said that as for him and all his supporters, they have submitted to the will of the Almighty Allah as all things happen only by His will and as such he has to concede defeat in the just concluded polls.

The acceptance by Governor Matawalle is coming four days after the declaration of election results by the returning Officer of the Zamfara state Governorship Election, Professor Kashim Shehu of Federal University, Birnin-Kebbi.

In an audio message to the people of the State as confirmed by the chief press secretary to the Governor, Jamilu Iliyasu Birnin Magaji, Mr Matawalle said he did his best in ensuring lasting peace in the state and will continue until the end of his tenure.

According to the governor, part of his efforts to restore peace in Zamfara, include the initiation of peace dialogue with bandits to lay down arms and toe the path of peace. He added that despite the fact that a good number of the bandits repented, there is nothing more challenging than insecurity bedeviling the state.

Matawalle who is the sixth democratically-elected governor of Zamfara, insisted that apart from the peace dialogue with armed bandits, he also worked hard to see that his administration brought together different political factions and united politicians in the interest of peace and unity.

“We have achieved the political reconciliation and this paved way for peaceful campaign rallies and healthy political activities in the state,” the Governor stated.

“If I have knowingly or unknowingly offended or hurt the feeling of anyone, I seek his or her forgiveness. I’m a human being like anyone and only Almighty Allah’s deeds or actions are error-free,” Matawalle pleaded.

“I’m also using this medium to appeal for calm and sympathize with those who have lost their property in the name of celebration. We should understand that we have no other place than Zamfara state, no need to attack individuals, properties or threaten the lives of others,” the governor admonished.

“We are also calling on the incoming administration to work hard to restore peace in the state. We are grateful for the commitment and hard work and resilience of the people of our dear state,” he buttressed.

Governor Matawalle was defeated by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Dauda Lawal in a keenly contested election that attracted attention across the country.