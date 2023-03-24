No Meeting Between CJN Ariwoola, Tinubu – Onanuga

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has said there was no meeting between the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola.

In a statement on Thursday night, the APC PCC Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga described as “fake, misleading and malicious” a media report (not by Channels Television) that Ariwoola disguised to meet with Tinubu.

Onanuga said the President-Elect is currently in Paris, France, and not in the UK.

According to the campaign council’s spokesman, there is an attempt to create doubt about the legitimacy of the election that produced Tinubu as president-elect.

“We refute emphatically that there has been no clandestine meeting between the President-elect and the respected Chief Justice of our country, any where. It’s pure fabricated news, groundless in fact and authenticity,” Onanuga stated.

“What kind of appointment or secret meeting will the two men have arranged in London, with so wide disparate arrival dates, except in the imagination of the false news merchants?”

“We can confirm that the President-elect, who left Nigeria Tuesday has not been in London. He is right now in France to have a deserved rest, after a hectic campaign that began in January 2022. He will go to London thereafter before proceeding to Mecca for the lesser Hajj.”