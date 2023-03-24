Rivers APC Accuses Gov Wike Of Sponsoring Electoral Violence

The All Progressives Congress in Rivers State has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies of conniving with Governor Nyesom Wike to rig the March 18 Governorship and State House of Assembly Election in the State.

The Party noted that last Saturday’s Governorship election and State Assembly election was characterized by widespread violence which led to loss of lives.

APC Spokesman in Rivers State, Darlington Nwauju at a press briefing in Port Harcourt alleged that four APC members were killed in Ahoada West Local Government Area with two persons still missing.

Nwauju wondered why the police is yet to commission an investigation into all the killings that took place in the state with a view to bringing perpetrators to book.

The APC Spokesman maintained that the party’s Governorship Candidate Tonye Cole will soon approach the court to claim his stolen mandate.

Watch Nwauju’s full briefing below.