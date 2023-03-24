Why I Won’t Challenge Niger Gov Election Outcome In Court – PDP’s Kantigi

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State, Liman Kantigi, has declared that he will not challenge the outcome of the just concluded polls in court.

Saying that he has accepted what transpired on March 18 in good faith, Kantigi noted that there is no court or tribunal that is higher than the judgment of God.

He said that God knows the end from the beginning and therefore the outcome of the election was divine, adding that “God monitors every situation.”

The PDP governorship candidate, who was reacting to the outcome of the election for the first time in a press briefing in Minna, pointed out that “Whether the winner won through the popularity, or he had used other means or whatever, it is God that made it possible for him.”

READ ALSO: Gov Elections: Matawalle Concedes Defeat, Seeks Forgiveness From Zamfara People

Kantigi, however, disclosed that the outcome of the election will never dampen his morale in politics, insisting that he will continue to struggle for the emancipation of the poor people, especially at the rural areas who are yearning for good leadership and development.

Believing that he fought a good fight in the election, Kantigi promised not to abandon the people despite his loss, stressing that “till I die, I will continue to fight for the people. The outcome of the election will not dampen my morale”.

According to him, “There is time for everything, elections have come and gone. Let us gather around whosoever God has put on the throne and join hands to look at the problems of Niger State.

“Believe me in all honesty, Niger State is being abandoned with so many lapses. The people are suffering, no infrastructural development and there is poverty everywhere.

“Can you Imagine how a common spaghetti, yards of clothing materials attracted people to sell their votes because they saw that as their last hope.

“We as leaders must address the issue of poverty in this country if we honestly want credible elections which will usher in good leadership.”

On whether he will support the decision of his party to approach the election petition tribunal to challenge the results of the election as widely being speculated, Kantigi made it clear that whatever the party decides is entirely the party’s decision.

He said, “I strongly believe there is no court that is higher than the court of God, but if the party (PDP) so wish, they have the mandate to do so if they have the resources”.

The PDP candidate confirmed that he put a call to the Governor-elect to congratulate him after the results were announced but added, “my call to him was personal”.

Kantigi, however, warned the Governor-elect to be careful of sycophants and betrayers who are out for their selfish gains and not in the interest of the common man in the state.

Kantigi lost the March 18 governorship election after pulling 387,476 votes as against Umar Bago of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) who got 469,896 votes.