Electricity Union Expels Ex-President Over Refusal To Vacate Office

The Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) has expelled its immediate past National President, Chris Okonkwo, from the union.

The union’s President General, Chika Ben; and General Secretary, Comrade Nnamdi Ajibo, in a statement on Friday, accused Okonkwo of refusing to fully hand over union property in his possession after the expiration of his tenure in April 2022.

The SSAEAC added that rather than vacate office, Okonkwo arrogated to himself the powers of the president of the union by directing and issuing orders.

See the full statement below: