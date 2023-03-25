Three Dead, Two Injured In Ogun Tanker Accident

Three persons have been confirmed dead while two others sustained serious injuries when a tanker with a substance that was suspected of being a Premium Motor Spirit, which is known as petrol, crashed at Lafenwa in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

According to the Federal Fire Service officials, the incident occurred when the tanker lost control and rammed into two vehicles and a building in the state capital on Friday.

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, who was represented by his deputy, Noimot Salako Oyedele symphatised with families of the victims of the accident while the state emergency management agency has been instructed to take stock of the incident for possible compensations to those affected.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred around 9pm on Friday when the tanker laden with petrol lost control due to excessive speeding and rammed into a building and two vehicles.

The place was immediately cordoned off by men of the federal and state fire service, the police and other traffic managers. The fuel was transloaded while evacuation of the tanker followed as residents grappled with the unfortunate incident

At the end of the process, three people were confirmed lost their lives while two others sustained injuries.