 Ex-Ogun Gov Gbenga Daniel Mourns Abacha’s Chief Of Staff Diya

Former Ogun State Governor, Gbenga Daniel has mourned the death of Lt. General Oladipo Diya, the former Chief of General Staff under the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

Diya died on Sunday morning, according to family sources.

Shortly after his passage, Daniel who is now the Senator-Elect of the Ogun East district described Diya as an illustrious son of Ogun State who played active roles in the affairs of the nation.

“The demise of General Oladipo is a great loss to our country, Nigeria and to Ogun State in particular,” Daniel said in a statement.

He said Diya played his part as Chief of General Staff as a military strategist, adding that his stabilising role during the military era can never be forgotten.

As Military Administrator of Ogun State, Daniel said he was exemplary in the enforcement of the War Against Indiscipline with a focus on a cleaner environment.

“He will surely be missed by a lot of people for different reasons and especially for his statesmanship,” he said.

“I share in the grief of his family members and friends and associates. I had close personal experiences and relationships with General Diya in and out of public office.

“I pray for his repose to get eternal rest in the bosom of his Creator as I pray for strength for his family to be able to bear this painful exit,” Daniel added.