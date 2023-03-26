Peter Obi Mourns Diya, Imo LP Governorship Aspirant Anumudu

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has mourned the death of Nigeria’s former Chief of Staff, Lt- General Oladipo Oyeyinka Diya (Rtd), and LP member, Humphrey Anumudu.

In a post on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, Obi said late Gen. Diya’s service to the people and the nation in different capacities will always be remembered.

My family and I convey our most profound condolences to the Diya family on the death of their patriarch, Lt- General Donaldson Oladipo Oyeyinka Diya (Rtd) GCON. His service to the people and the nation, in different capacities, will always be remembered. — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) March 26, 2023

He prayed to God to grant the family the fortitude to bear this colossal loss and grant peaceful repose to his soul.

Also in a related post on Sunday, the former Anambra State governor mourned the death of Anumudu who was a governorship aspirant in Imo State under the Labour Party.

Today, I paid a condolence visit to the family of a dear friend, and political colleague, Mr Humphrey Anumudu, whom I was deeply saddened by the news of his sudden death. Mr Anumudu is one of the strongest supporters of the Labour Party in Imo state, pic.twitter.com/KW5tYEMVyW — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) March 26, 2023

Obi said Anumudu was one of the strongest supporters of the Labour Party in Imo state, adding that he was a very warm, and forthright person.

He prayed that God who called him home at this time grant him eternal rest in His kingdom and give his family the fortitude to bear his irreplaceable loss.

Diya was the Chief of Staff under a former military dictator, Sani Abacha. His death was announced in a statement by his son, Prince Oyesinmilola Diya, on Sunday morning.

Anumudu on the other hand, was reported dead in his Lagos home after returning from a meeting at the LP secretariat in Abuja.